Northern Ireland’s older people say ‘don’t blame us for Brexit’

More than half of all older people in Northern Ireland believe those aged 50+ have been vilified over the outcome of the EU referendum and the current Brexit difficulties, according to Age Sector Platform.

However, the charity’s own research has revealed that almost two in three (65%) voted to Remain, compared to the 56% in the Province as a whole.

Following the Brexit vote in June 2016, the results of a UK-wide YouGov poll were published under the headline: ‘Over-65s were more than twice as likely as under-25s to have voted to leave the European Union.’

However, a report launched by the NI Pensioners Parliament in Belfast on Thursday – based on a survey of more than 1,000 older people in Northern Ireland – reveals evidence that the older generation were mostly in the Remain camp.

“Over the last year there has been a great deal of political and media commentary blaming the older generation for the Brexit vote,” Ivan Baxter of Age Sector Platform said.

“Our research has revealed that half of older people here feel vilified, despite the fact that nine out of 10 considered the impact the result would have on younger generations when voting.

“We are parents and grandparents after all and want the best for our families in the years to come. In fact, our research reveals two in three older people voted to Remain – a higher proportion than the population as a whole,” Mr Baxter added.

The survey also revealed that three out of four older people are concerned about the impact Brexit will have on them, with seven out of 10 concerned about freedom of movement across the border.

A briefing paper on the Brexit vote prepared for the UK Parliament supports the Pensioners Parliament findings on support for the Remain vote.

The report by Elise Uberoi said: “The relationship between age and voting Leave or Remain was weak. Note that the proportion of people aged over 60 did not exceed 38% in any local authority. Likewise, the proportion of people aged 18-29 did not exceed 32% in any local authority.”