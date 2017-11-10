Northern Ireland star Corry Evans apologises for wife’s offensive tweet

Northern Ireland footballer Corry Evans has apologised for an offensive tweet posted by his wife.

A controversial penalty was awarded against Evans in Northern Ireland’s crucial World Cup play off against Switzerland at Windsor Park last night.

The decision incensed fans and players alike and resulted in NI losing the game 1-0.

In the wake of the match, Lisa Evans’ posted a tweet about Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan.

It stated: “Romanian g**** c***!!! And to actually think Northern Ireland has probably homed one of his smelly relatives!! Ungrateful t***!! Anyway onwards and upwards. #GAWA.”

The tweet and the account have both been deleted.

In a statement, Mr Evans said: “On behalf of my wife, I would like to apologise unreservedly for the content and language contained in the tweet that she issued last night.

“The comments were published in the heat of the moment and are not representative of her views.”