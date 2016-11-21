Northern Ireland trade unionist launches song for refugees

Trade unionist songwriter Davy Kettyles has joined forces with playwright Martin Lynch to launch a song for refugees.

The song was written to mark the first anniversary of the death of Aylan Kurdi, the Syrian toddler who drowned along with most of his family as they tried to reach safety in Europe.

Mr Kettyles said: “I was powerfully moved by the death of little Aylan and by the plight of so many people who have been forced to leave their homes because of war.

“I made this song in the hope of challenging the prejudice that exists to the migrants who are seeking refuge here and to encourage people to give something to help those caught in this tragedy.”

Playwright Martin Lynch gave his backing as he spoke this morning at a launch event for the song entitled ‘Humanity’ which was written by the senior organiser with Unite.

Donations to Save the Children can be made via justgiving.com or through paid download of the song from various outlets.