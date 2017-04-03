Northern Ireland veterans will not benefit from new mental health service

Ulster Unionist MP Danny Kinahan has said the mental health needs of veterans and service personnel in Northern Ireland are not being addressed.

Mr Kinahan was commenting after NHS England announced a new £9 million mental health initiative to support veterans and service personnel, known officially as the Transition, Intervention and Liaison (TIL) veterans’ mental health service.

The South Antrim MP said: “I very much commend the steps taken by NHS England to invest in mental health services for current Service personnel and veterans, recognising the unique needs of our Armed Forces.

“However, unfortunately this service will only be available to those resident in England. The services available to veterans and service personnel should not be a lottery based on where you live in the United Kingdom, but unfortunately this is the situation we face.

“My party colleagues have consistently raised the issue of the need for a bespoke mental health facility for the Armed Forces community in Northern Ireland, but sadly no progress has been made.

“Consistent Armed Forces Covenant reports have identified Northern Ireland as lagging behind in terms of implementation. In comparison with other devolved administrations Northern Ireland is not up to scratch regarding access to healthcare, education or advocacy for veterans and service personnel.”

He added: “The Veterans’ Transition Review’ Report released back in November revealed that ‘it is nonsense’ to claim Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act prevents full implementation of the Armed Forces Covenant, so this cannot be used as an excuse.

“The appointment of a Northern Ireland Executive representative to the Covenant Reference Group was long overdue, but was a step in the right direction, however with no executive in place we have gone backwards.

“If an executive does get up and running it must be a priority to establish a mental health facility here to cater for veterans and service personnel.

“We need the whole Armed Forces community, including our excellent charities, to pull together and make the case for better mental health services.

“Being resident in Northern Ireland should not come as a disadvantage for our brave Armed Forces and veterans who deserve our full support.”