Northern Ireland white Christmas odds

Bookmakers believe a white Christmas is more likely to happen in Northern Ireland than it is in other parts of the United Kingdom.

Snow must fall on Belfast International Airport in order for it to be an official white Christmas in Northern Ireland.

Ladbrokes are currently offering odds of 3/1 for a white Christmas in Northern Ireland while cities like London, which are further south, are 4/1.

The last time there was a white Christmas in the United Kingdom was in 2009 and the last one before that was in 2004.