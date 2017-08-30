'Nothing found' by PSNI in search for 'human head'

Nothing has been found by police during an "extensive search of wasteland after receiving reports today from a member of the public that "a bag containing possible remains had been seen there over the weekend".

Earlier it had been claimed that a human head had been found by youngsters playing in the area.

The search in the Ballygomartin Road area" of north Belfast was ongoing for several hours.

Detective Inspector Paul Rowland said: “The search has now concluded and nothing has been found."

He added that "while nothing untoward has been found on this occasion" he would "encourage members of the public to continue reporting anything they feel is suspicious to police".