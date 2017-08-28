Notting Hill silence for Grenfell victims

Partiers dancing in the streets at Notting Hill Carnival paused to observe a minute’s silence in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

At 3pm on Monday sound systems stopped blaring and the carnival procession paused for 60 seconds to remember the at least 80 victims of the devastating tower block fire.

Dancers from the Paraiso School of Samba observe their own minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during the second and final day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London

Around half a mile away from the charred high-rise, firefighters lined up, removed their helmets and bowed their heads outside North Kensington fire station.

The moment was concluded with a spontaneous round of applause and cheers from the hundreds of thousands of carnivalists celebrating the bank holiday weekend.

The firefighters were then embraced, congratulated and thanked by carnival goers, posing for photos with them.

People wearing T-shirts and holding flags honouring the memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during the second and final day of the Notting Hill Carnival