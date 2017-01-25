NUJ condemns online intimidation of female NI journalist

The National Union of Journalists have issued a statement condemning 'a threatening online social media post by a Belfast-based dissident Irish republican political organisation'.

In a statement issued this afternoon a spokesman said: "This threat is aimed at preventing an NUJ member from doing her job.

"The union has always defended the right of journalists to report and analyse news without fear of intimidation or harassment from any source, and the NUJ will continue to stand up for journalists and journalism."