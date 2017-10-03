O’Neill Britishness remark ‘shows how hard it is to deal with SF’

Arlene Foster has said “solid progress” has been made in trying to reach a deal with Sinn Fein, as she and Michelle O’Neill publicly clashed at an event in Manchester coinciding with the Tory Party conference.

Following their joint appearance on Tuesday – which included an exchange in which Ms O’Neill declared that Northern Ireland “isn’t British” – the Ulster Unionists said it appears the prospects of a deal to salvage the devolved government are in fact growing more remote.

Meanwhile, Ian Paisley posted an online message signalling despair at Ms O’Neill’s remarks, and Gregory Campbell said that her comments serve to highlight “just how difficult agreement is” with Sinn Fein.

The leaders were speaking at Manchester Town Hall, not far from the scene of the IRA’s huge 1996 bomb which left hundreds of people injured.

In the course of her prepared remarks at the event Mrs Foster said the DUP was “ready to immediately re-form the local institutions on an inclusive basis”.

She said that she believes agreement is achievable, adding: “In recent weeks those discussions have intensified and I think it would be a fair characterisation to say that we have made solid progress in those talks with Sinn Fein.

“Differences do remain and hurdles have yet to be overcome but for our part we are determined to try to achieve an agreement that can be supported by unionists and nationalists, and nowhere is this more important than in the area of how we deal with language and culture.”

She said the “Irish language was not a threat to the Union”, adding “no one culture can have dominance over the other”.

Ms O’Neill began her address by paying tribute to victims of the latest Manchester bombing, which she dubbed “shocking and horrendous”.

She commended the city for its “resilience” in the face of the attack at the Manchester Arena on May 22, which killed 23 people and reportedly injured about 250, and said her thoughts had been with those injured and bereaved.

The hall in which she made the remarks is roughly a third of a mile from where the IRA planted a colossal truck bomb at a busy shopping centre in June 1996, which devastated the city centre and reportedly injured more than 200 people.

Ms O’Neill, with Arlene Foster sitting alongside her throughout, went on to criticise the DUP’s “denial of rights for all citizens”, its handling of the RHI debacle, and said that Martin McGuinness “did the right thing” by collapsing the Executive.

She said: “I believe a political breakthough is entirely possible.” She then added she wants to see “an Irish language act that provides the right to use the Irish language for official purposes in interacting with the state”.

She also called for “the right to access coroners’ inquests, equal marriage, a bill of rights, and a commitment to tackle sectarianism”.

She further said that any kind of “special status” for Northern Ireland outside the EU would still mean exclusion from the single market and customs union, and “a return of borders of the past”.

At one point during the event, Ms O’Neill told the audience: “The north isn’t British.”

This prompted Mrs Foster to say: “I don’t want this to turn into a row but Northern Ireland is British.”

In a message on Twitter, posted whilst still attending the event, Ian Paisley said: “SF NI leader tells audience she’s an Irish Republican and wants to lead SF back into the Executive.

“BUT wants a list of ‘rights’, bill of rights, sectarianism [sic], inquest funding, language act, marriage equality, [and an end to] Brexit with special status.”

He added the words “hope slips further away”, then indicated his mood by posting a symbol of a despairing face.

Responding via a statement, Sinn Fein said Mr Paisley was “deluded” if he believes a deal is possible without “equality, respect and integrity”.

UUP leader Robin Swann, who was attending the conference, said he “didn’t hear anything new” from either party leader, and that Ms O’Neill had “managed to suck the atmosphere out of the room”.

Regarding her comment on Britishness, he added that “nearly 20 years after the Belfast Agreement, the people of Northern Ireland’s right to self-determination is still a mystery to Sinn Fein”.

He said: “I didn’t see or hear anything positive that would give an indication that devolution was coming back anytime soon.

“There is no indication that Sinn Fein and the DUP are moving towards a solution. Any optimism is fading away.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said Ms O’Neill’s comment about the sovereignty of “the North” is technically correct, “because ‘the North’ is actually in Malin Head” – referring to the northernmost tip of Ireland, in Co Donegal.

He added that the remark “demonstrates how exceptionally difficult, not just agreement in this context of what the current discussions [are], but it demonstrates a deeper malaise at the heart of relationships whenever Sinn Fein cannot even bring themselves to accept the constitutional reality of Northern Ireland”.

He said, however, that her “unscripted” comment does not necessarily represent a setback for an agreement being reached – something which would require Sinn Fein “being prepared to face up to the realities of life in 2017, the way Michelle O’Neill didn’t do this morning”.