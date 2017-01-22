O’Neill is tipped to lead SF in Assembly

There is speculation that Sinn Fein will announce that Michelle O’Neill will replace Martin McGuinness as the party’s leader at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Observers have noted that the Stormont Health Minister has led major party press conferences in recent days.

The Sunday Times tipped Ms O’Neill to replace Mr McGuinness. It reported that Pearse Doherty, Sinn Fein’s finance spokesman in the Dail, dismissed suggestions that O’Neill’s selection had incensed supporters of Newry and Armagh MLA Conor Murphy. “We’re not like the other political parties where there will be vying for positions,” the Sunday Times quoted Mr Doherty as saying. SF said an announcement would be made on Monday.