O’Neill showed ‘lack of equality’ in PSNI meeting

Sinn Fein has been accused of a “lack of equality” following a high profile meeting between party leader Michelle O’Neill and PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton.

Ms O’Neill requested the meeting which took place on Tuesday night, primarily to discuss “ongoing UDA criminality” following the murder of Colin Horner in Bangor in May.

Also on the agenda at the meeting, attended by Sinn Fein representatives Gerry Kelly, Linda Dillon and Sean Crowe, was what the party called “systemic failings on behalf of the PSNI in relation to collusion” around the activities of the Glenanne Gang, a UVF unit blamed for around 130 murders.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he wasn’t surprised by Sinn Fein’s “one-sided agenda” at the meeting.

“This has been their approach to policing now for some time,” he said.

“You won’t hear Sinn Fein raising with the chief constable cases involving murders by the IRA. You won’t hear Sinn Fein raising the police investigation into the Bloody Friday bombings, or Claudy or La Mon, or Kingsmills.

“It highlights their lack of equality and their bias towards dealing with issues relating to the past.”

He continued: “With the violence that we’ve seen on our streets and the fact that the greatest threat to stability in Northern Ireland comes from dissident republicans it really is time for Sinn Fein to come back into the Executive and start taking responsibility for restoring stainability and providing support for the rule of law in Northern Ireland.

“The most effective way to do that is to have a functioning executive with a minister of justice appointed to oversee policing and justice issues.

“We’re ready to do that, the question is, are Sinn Fein?”