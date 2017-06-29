Obituary: Former Friends’ pupil was ‘a wonderful and truly giving person’

Former Friends’ School Lisburn pupil Lee-Anne Reid died suddenly on May 26, aged 20 years, while on holiday in Croatia.

Born on February 24 1997, the loving daughter of Anne and Bill Reid and dear sister of Christy, Douglas and Petra, Lee-Anne attended Ballynahinch Primary School before moving on to Wellington College Belfast and later Friends’ School.

In 2014, Lee-Anne, of Magheraknock Road, Ballynahinch, became unwell resulting in weight loss, which left her unable to attend school for several months. But two years later, having finished her A Levels, with a heart to help people with similar health battles, she was delighted to accept an offer to study Dietetics at Coventry University.

After recently completing her first year at Coventry, she embarked on a holiday with two friends from university. Unfortunately, while enjoying the beauty of Croatia, she became unconscious and despite attempts by the hospital to revive Lee-Anne, she passed away.

Her family take comfort knowing that Lee-Anne died while making wonderful memories with friends and travelling to see the world.

A young girl with a strong Christian faith, Lee-Anne was baptised at Edengrove Presbyterian Church, Ballynahinch in 1997 and grew up in the church - attending Sunday School, and was a faithful member of Connect and the Girls’ Brigade.

She was a valued member of the Edengrove Presbyterian mission team to Romania in both 2012 and 2014, helping to point children and adults towards Christ.

Lee-Anne always had a desire to help others and became involved in the Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF). She used the fellowship and training she learned by becoming a valued part of a mission team in Ballynahinch.

She was also a talented athlete, running for her school and travelling across the country to compete.

A service of thanksgiving was held in Edengrove Presbyterian Church on June 3 with her family joined by her vast number of her friends, including many from Coventry University, school and church as well as people from all over who knew Lee-Anne or the family.

Rev Scott Woodburn conducted the service and both Lee-Anne’s sisters read the Scriptures. Rev Woodburn made a fitting tribute to Lee-Anne and presented the good news of Jesus Christ to all at the funeral service. Lee-Anne’s earthly body was laid to rest in the adjoining graveyard.

Lee-Anne had a passion for life, a tenacious spirit and a bright, warm smile. Lee-Anne enjoyed her life, her family and friends and always tried to brighten the lives of others. She was a young woman who will be remembered for being a wonderful and truly giving person.

She will be sorely missed and forever loved.