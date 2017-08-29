Air Waves Portrush expected to welcome 200,000 spectators

Air Waves Portrush is expected to welcome more than 200,000 spectators to 'largest airshow on the island of Ireland'.

Running on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd September, spectators will be treated to for a packed programme of aerial entertainment, as well as a host of land and water based activities and events.

The stellar line-up, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will include the world-famous RAF Red Arrows who will perform their trademark formations, close-passes and dynamic loops.

Visitors can expect to fly back in time with the sights and sounds of the Battle of Britain Memorial trio of Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane. Also hotly anticipated are the jaw-dropping manoeuvres from the Typhoon Jet, the breath-taking aerobatics from the Wildcats display team and the spills and thrills of the colourful Muscle Bi-plane. Team Raven, an aerobatic display team will be making their first ever appearance at Air Waves Portrush.

Helicopter fans are in for a treat with an appearance from Vietnam veteran craft Huey and Loach and the cold war soviet fighter jet, the MiG-15 UTI, known as the Midget.

Meanwhile on the ground, there will be street entertainment, play zone, Motor Village, STEM Village and artisan marketplace.

Timings: Saturday: 1.00pm – 5.30pm

Sunday: 12.15pm – 5.30pm