Ant & Dec named top dinner dates in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has named the kings of British TV as their top dates to enjoy a takeaway with.

A survey commissioned by Just Eat, conducted to mark the launch of voting for the British Takeaway Awards, revealed Ant & Dec as the famous duo people of Northern Ireland would most like to share their last slice of pizza with.

The Geordie duo were closely followed by other TV favourites including X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and cooking sensations Nigella Lawson and Mary Berry.

One in three people from Northern Ireland even admitted they’ve turned down a night out to sit in front of the TV with their favourite takeaway.

Taking loyalty to new lengths, one in three people from Northern Ireland (34%) also admitted the length of time they’ve been ordering from the same local takeaway exceeds the length of some of their romantic relationships.

In fact, data from Just Eat shows that 47% of its customers have stayed faithful and only ordered one type of cuisine for an entire year.

While, the research data revealed the UK’s love and loyalty for their local takeaway is stronger than ever, there is however no love lost when it comes down to sharing.

Only a third of men are willing to share their food with friends or a partner while half of women are willing to offer their dishes to others. The survey found that one in four people in Northern Ireland are guilty of hogging their poppadoms and spring rolls.

To give Brits a chance to say thank you to the chefs, takeaway owners and delivery drivers that keep them well fed, The British Takeaway Awards is calling for nominations for the best takeaway restaurants in the country.

The British Takeaway Awards, which is run in association with Just Eat, celebrates and recognises the small and often family run businesses that work tirelessly to serve our favourite takeaways. Restaurants go head to head to be awarded the best takeaway restaurants in their region, with one lucky restaurant then going on to win the national prize. There are also awards for chefs and delivery drivers who go above and beyond.

Nico's Pizza & Pasta in Belfast took home Best Takeaway Northern Ireland at last year’s award ceremony.

Anyone who votes for the British Takeaway Awards will be entered into a draw to win prizes including tickets to The X Factor Final, Just Eat vouchers or a £1,000 cash prize.