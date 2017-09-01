Ballycarry church packed for opening event in 25th Gathering

Ballycarry’s Broadisland Gathering helped celebrate 170 years of St. John’s Church in the village, with one of the opening events of the festival held there for the first time.

The ‘Recital at St. John’s Kirk’ saw music from Larne Choral Society, singer songwriter George McKnight from Bangor, flautist Ami Ogilby from Carrickfergus, and readers Davy Moore, David Hume and Angeline Kelly.

Members of Larne Choral Society taking part in the event.

The church was packed for the event, which included readings from Dean Jonathan Swift to help mark the 350th anniversary of his birth. Templecorran Parish was his first appointment.

There was also recognition of the connection with the area of US President Andrew Jackson, whose father was from Bellahill townland outside the village.

Poems from James Orr were also read during the evening and local songs including the Muttonburn Stream and Ballycarry were performed by Larne Choral Society.

The Gathering annually attracts considerable numbers of Ulster Scots and those with an interest in Ulster Scots culture.