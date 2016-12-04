Billy goat’s rough during rampage at Northern Ireland store

An escaped goat terrorised early-morning shoppers and munched on flower baskets as it ran amok at a Carrickfergus store on Saturday.

The creature was on the loose for half an hour outside the town’s Eurospar store on Victoria Road, causing workers and shoppers to run for cover.

The rogue goat attempts to gain entry to Carrick's Eurospar store. INLT-50-711-con

The store’s manager Jonathan Smyth said he was laying out newspapers for sale when he heard a loud bang.

“I was on my own in the store at around 6.20am and thought it was the bread man knocking,” he recalled.

“I looked up and there was a massive goat two foot up the door and it went nuts!

“It seemed to want to break into the shop and it was staring straight at me.

Goat outta my way: the animal on the rampage in Carrick. INLT-50-712-con

“It was into the baskets eating all the plants and running round the car park, I thought: ‘you’ve got to be kidding me!’”

While the rogue animal didn’t make it into the store itself, Jonathan revealed that there were near misses for staff and shoppers.

“We have a pensioner named Billy who shops here and it charged at him and I grabbed him and dragged him through the door just in time before the goat crashed into the door!” he continued.

“Billy was being attacked by a billy goat!

“There was also a wee lady coming with money to pay but she had to get back into her car.

“All of my staff walk in and I kept thinking they would be arriving at any minute, then I saw one of them start to walk across.

“The woman in the car shouted out to her about the goat, then she flung the car door open and the member of staff jumped in.

“The goat then got up onto its hind legs on the side of the car!”

The marauding menace was finally apprehended by a passer-by, who Jonathan says “grabbed it by the horns and walked off with it.”

However, Jonathan says he won’t forget about the incident in a hurry.

“It was great, it made my day,” he said. “When I saw it I burst into stitches.”