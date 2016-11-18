Brexit tea caddy blunder leaves a bad taste

A marketing promotion from the Daily Express has mixed up Northern Ireland and Ireland in relation to the vote to leave the EU.

The mistake was brought to light by News Letter reader Billy Dickson, who had been waiting five months for his commemorative Brexitfast tea caddy.

On the reverse side of the keepsake tin, available to order for £5.99 via the newspaper, are four signposts meant to be pointing to the countries leaving the EU as part of the Brexit vote.

They are listed as England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland – instead of Northern Ireland.

Mr Dickson said: “I was pleased when I took it out of the box. The front looked great and as I turned to the back, I was disappointed to find that Ireland was listed instead of Northern Ireland.

“Why was this mistake not seen before sending it to the manufacturer?

“Some may see this as a storm in a teacup, but for me it really takes away from the pleasure of having it.”

A Daily Express spokesman said: “This was an external promotion and we do apologise.”

Stewart Tipping, the man behind the promotion, said he “meant no offence”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP said he was appalled by the lack of understanding of what comprises the UK.