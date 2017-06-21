Search

Bricklive: UK's largest Lego event is coming to Belfast

Lego Bricklive is on its way to Belfast.

Bricklive, the UK’s largest Lego event, is coming to Northern Ireland for the first time.

The spectacular showcase event will be staged at the Titanic Exhibition Centre from August 3-6 and it's being billed by organisers as the ultimate day out for families and Lego fans.

The event will include various features which will keep kids (and adults) entertained, including: Brick Pits, Graffiti, Brick Lane, Duplo, a Fan Zone, a Lego Minecraft Zone, a Star Wars Zone and a Minecraft Zone.

Immerse yourself, get creative, inspired and, most importantly, building!

Opening hours: 10:30am – 6pm

Ticket information: £21.75 General Admission; £33 VIP Day (early access with lanyard and event guide); £67 General Admissions for Family (4 people); £102 VIP Day for Family (4 people – early access with lanyard and event guide).