Britain's smallest polling station? It's in a house under the stairs

An elderly couple in England are proud to live next to the country's tiniest venue for casting General Election votes - a space where they normally keep their broom.

June Thomas, 73, and husband Graham, 76, have hosted general and local election voting at their Northamptonshire home in the hamlet of Winwick, near Crick, since 1990.

June checks people off the voting list from her sofa

Residents can cast their votes in a 4ft by 6ft booth under the stairs of the Victorian house, which was the village school until 1947.

It is one of the few remaining private residences used as a polling station and over 70 villagers will descend on the property today between 7am and 10pm.

Gran-of-three June said: "It probably is the smallest polling station because its just our hallway under our stairs where we keep the broom.

"It sounds quite parochial, but it is run exactly the same way as any other polling station would be run.

"We're advised to wear plain clothing - preferably navy or black with no colours pertaining to particular parties.

"It's all very formal, so don't expect a cup of tea. We abide by the rules in the same way as we would if we hosting 7,000 people.

"It's a bit strange having all these people in your home, but it's a small village and we pretty much know everyone here. "So its not like we have loads of strangers descend on the house, I do like to make sure its nice and tidy though before everyone comes. "It's a long day - we have to sit there for 14 hours, but it's a nice thing to do for the local community."