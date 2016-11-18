U.F.C. Champion, Conor McGregor, will be in Belfast on Saturday night.

McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez in New York at U.F.C. 205 last weekend and became the only fighter to hold two U.F.C. titles at different weight categories.

TABU, Belfast confirmed McGregor will be making an appearance at El Divino nightclub on Saturday evening.

McGregor’s visit to Belfast will coincide with U.F.C. Fight Night 99, which is taking place in the SSE Arena.

Earlier in the week it was believed that McGregor was going to make an appearance in Cookstown nightclub, Sense, but the event has been cancelled.