Two teams of players staged what is regarded as one of the more eccentric cricket matches of the season

The annual Brambles cricket match between The Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club takes place on the Bramble Bank sandbank in the middle of the Solent on the low tide. The pitch is only exposed at some of the lowest tides of the year

Match action during the annual Brambles cricket match between The Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club, which takes place on the Bramble Bank sandbank in the middle of the Solent on the low tide. : Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Players practice as they wait for the pitch to be set before the annual Brambles cricket match

A player walks past the scoreboard after the annual match

Players make their way back to their ribs after the annual cricket match between The Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club