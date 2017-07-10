Daniel O’Donnell is guest of honour in Carrickfergus

Legendary performer Daniel O’Donnell was the guest of honour at a special mayor’s reception in Carrickfergus on Monday afternoon.

The singer, television presenter and philanthropist was welcomed to the Town Hall for the event hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough’s first citizen, Councillor Paul Reid.

Daniel and his wife Majella were hosted in the Town Hall by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Paul Reid. Photo by Aaron McCracken.

Cllr Reid had previously greeted the star entertainer at The Gobbins as he enjoyed a tour of the world-renowned tourist attraction.

The Mayor said: “It was a real honour to meet Daniel at The Gobbins last Thursday and showcase the spectacular scenery of our beautiful Borough.

“The Gobbins pathway was funded as a cross-border initiative and is partnered with a similarly picturesque coastal attraction, Slieve League, at the Bunglass cliffs in Daniel’s native Donegal.

“He mentioned that he was staying in the area for a few days, so I took the opportunity to invite him to Carrickfergus.

“Daniel has enjoyed a phenomenally successful career and has a legion of fans throughout the world. He has brought a lot of joy to people across Mid and East Antrim over the years and has a huge following here.

“It was a privilege to welcome him to our borough and to spend time in his company, both last Thursday and today.

“He had a fantastic trip and was particularly taken by our premier tourist attraction, The Gobbins. His presence created a real buzz among fellow visitors and our staff, and Daniel was only too happy to pose for pictures and sign autographs.

“I have no doubt he will spread the word far and wide that our area, brimming with natural beauty and fascinating attractions, is an incredible place to visit.

“I thank him for taking the time to visit us in Carrickfergus and treating everybody to a marvellous and memorable afternoon.

“I know he won’t be a stranger and I hope to see Daniel and Majella return in the not too distant future.”

Delighted to welcome such a high-profile visitor to the area, Anne Donaghy, chief executive of MEA Borough Council, said: “Daniel’s music and charity work has inspired generations. Like many, I have followed Daniel’s career for decades and adore his work.

“He is an incredible performer and such a selfless and warm person who has dedicated his life to helping others and bringing joy to millions.

“I was deeply honoured that we as a council hosted Daniel in our borough and I look forward to travelling to Donegal to see him at The Mary From Dungloe International Festival in the coming weeks and continuing to build on the close links between Donegal and Mid and East Antrim.”