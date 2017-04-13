‘David Bowie’ eyes dog needs a new home

A dog with two different coloured eyes is looking for a loving new home after becoming a resident at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Two-year-old Fly is a Border Collie who recently came into the care of the local rehoming centre through no fault of her own. She is instantly recognisable as she has striking features, including one blue eye and one brown.

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Fly is absolutely gorgeous and we think her quirky eyes only add to her charm. She has a lot of character and will make the perfect companion for the right family. She would benefit from a home where someone will be around most of the day to help her adjust and continue her training.”

“The colour of her eyes is merely a genetic trait which has been passed on and has had no affect whatsoever on her ability to see. We are hoping to find Fly an owner who will cherish everything about her and nurture her development as she grows.”

Dogs Trust is no stranger to caring for these ‘Bowie’ dogs, named after the late singer David Bowie who also had two different coloured eyes.

Fly joins an elite group of celebrities who share this trait, including: Mila Kunis, Kate Bosworth and Benedict Cumberbatch.”

If you’re interested in giving a special home to this blue and brown-eyed girl, please contact Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena