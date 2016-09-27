EuroMillions winning ticket still unclaimed in Newry & Mourne

The National Lottery is appealing for EuroMillions draw players in the Newry and Mourne District Council area to check tickets bought on September 13 - because one of them is a winner!

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket and players in the area are being urged to check and double-check their unique Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

Patrick Lisoire from The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

Every week Millionaire Maker guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Tuesday and one on Friday – but with the special EuroMillions draw on 13 September, 2016, five players won a guaranteed £1m plus an Ultimate Rio Experience.

With Rio being the scene of so much sporting success this summer, the draw took place to thank players for the support they have given ParalympicsGB through playing The National Lottery.