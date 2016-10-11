Ex-Spice Girl Geri Horner expecting baby aged 44

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner is expecting a baby - at the age of 44.

The singer married Formula One’s Christian Horner in May last year.

Horner, formerly Halliwell, already has a 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell, who was one of her bridesmaids when she tied the knot.

Horner announced the news on Instagram with a sketch of a pregnant woman and the words: “God bless Mother Nature #mamaspice.”

A spokesman for the singer said: “The couple is overjoyed with the good news and cannot wait to welcome the newest addition to their family.”

The couple began publicly dating in March 2014.

They announced their engagement in the births, deaths and marriages page in The Times.

The Formula One boss also has a daughter, Olivia, from his previous partner, Beverley.

The announcement comes after Horner was planning to reunite with Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton for a Spice Girls reunion.

Victoria Beckham and Melanie Chisholm have declined to take part.

Chisholm said that “something didn’t feel quite right and I had to follow my gut”, while Beckham said that the band should perform new songs.

Singer Horner’s former love interests are said to include Russell Brand, Henry Beckwith and David Walliams and she was also linked to Robbie Williams

In 2005, while she was dating Sacha Gervasi, a screenwriter, she fell pregnant with her daughter.

She recently gushed about her life: “Of all the stages of my life I don’t think I’ve ever felt happier, more content or more myself. I have absolutely everything I never dreamed I’d have. My Christmas came early this year.”

And she said of her husband: “He was a big enough man to take on my whole Spice Girl past and be proud of it.”