Fatboy Slim ‘eats, sleeps, raves, repeats’ with Coleraine PSNI

Superstar DJ Fatboy Slim thrilled a Coleraine police officer who was ‘right here, right now’ during his appearance at Portrush nightclub Kelly’s at the weekend.

The female officer, who was on duty at the time, knew she’d ‘come a long way, baby’ when the Grammy-award winning music supremo posed for a picture, which fellow officers promptly posted on Facebook.

Commenting on the surprise meeting on social media, an officer stated: “An excellent night was had by officers and patrons alike.

“One officer was particularly happy with her brush with fame and to say Inspector Bowden wishes he was “Right here, Right Now” is not an exaggeration!!!!!!!”

Officers from Coleraine Neighbourhood Policing Team and Coleraine Local Policing Team were on duty at the event on Saturday night, with support from volunteers at the SOS bus service and Street Pastors.

The event wasn’t the first appearance at Kelly’s for Fatboy Slim, alias Norman Cook, who has previously headlined at Glastonbury and Bestival and in 2013 became the first-ever DJ to play at the House of Commons.

The multi-platinum selling artist, renowned for hits such as ‘Praise You’ and ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ has previously delighted North Coast crowds in the course of a career spanning more than three decades.