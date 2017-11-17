Frampton's proud mum: I use every opportunity to sing Carl's praises

Proud mum Flo Frampton rallied fellow colleagues and customers in Belfast’s Asda Living store to support her son Carl, ahead of this Saturday’s homecoming fight at the SSE Arena.

The Tiger's Bay fighter spoke recently about his mum’s ability to weave his name into conversations with her customers at the store. Explaining how her stories seemed a little contrived and often made him ‘cringe’, he was obviously very grateful to both of his proud parents for their never-ending support.

Flo, who works in the north Belfast store, said: “I use every possible opportunity to sing Carl’s praises and our customers are really delighted to hear the latest news about his training and pre-fight preparation. There’s always a great build-up and level of excitement in store before a big fight.”

As Carl’s total focus is on Saturday’s fight against Mexican Horacio Garcia, Flo’s colleagues decided to send him a gift to help him relax with his family, once it’s all over.

Flo added: “Our manager Anthony Quinn is really great. Not only did he let me take time off work to attend the press conference but he also presented me with a full set of our new Christmas Elf pyjamas for Carl and his family. Once this weekend is over, they’ll really help Carl, Christine, Carla and Rossa relax and get into the spirit of Christmas.”