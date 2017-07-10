Giant venomous jellyfish spotted on Donegal beach

A venomous giant jellyfish was spotted washed up on the shore of a beach in Donegal at the weekend.

Local woman, Kathleen Molloy, stumbled upon the Lion's Mane jellyfish whilst out walking with her dog on Sheskinmore beach in west Donegal on Saturday.

The stomach churning discovery was made after a recent jellyfish warning issued by Irish Water Safety after a similar creature washed up on a beach in Co. Kerry.

Kathleen described the creature as a "monster".

In recent years, Lion's Man jellyfish have been spotted along the Inishowen coastline close to Lough Foyle.

The Lion's Mane jellyfish is the largest known species of jellyfish and some have been known to develop a bell of more than two metres in diameter.

The Lion's Mane jellyfish "sting severely", according to the Irish Water Safety website.

Seventeen Lion's Mane jellyfish had to be removed from Sandycove Beach in Co. Dublin in 2014.