Highlights of Larne festival to feature this weekend

‘Tall Tales’ is the theme of this year’s Larne Summer Arts Festival with the main events taking place this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, there will be a town centre carnival parade with an ‘Arts in the Park’ event on Sunday.

Local artists will not only have the chance to showcase their designs in various exhibitions, but also in a series of specially designed lamppost banners around the town.

Local businesses have also been getting involved with a competition for the best literary inspired shop window displays and special promotions.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid said: “From the carnival to the Arts in the Park performances this weekend, there really is something for everyone in the family to enjoy and it will truly be a great day out in Larne.”

The carnival is one of the highlights of the festival and takes place with entertainment from 1.00 pm on Saturday June 17, at Broadway, with the parade starting at 3.00 pm.

Sunday’s free ‘Arts in The Park’ event will be another highlight with a specially created fashion show from internationally renowned designer Larne woman Geraldine Connon.

It will feature a collection of day, occasion and bridal wear.

Geraldine said: “I’m really excited to show off a selection of my couture pieces in my home town.

“I’ll be showcasing my work alongside a variety of visual; artists such as Jon Lashford, Miguel Neves, Laura Butler and Audrey Kyle to name a few”

The event will feature live music by Larne Music Yard, Zolene Mayberry and the Rod Paterson Swing Band alongside readings and storytelling by Angeline King and Billy Teare.

Visitors will even have to chance to get a bit of hair up-styling by Crafty Belfast, watch C21’s Alice In Wonderland Street Theatre, have a go at learning some circus skills and creating their own kite.

There is limited car parking at Larne Town Park, so those travelling by car are encouraged to use the event shuttle bus from Larne Town Centre.

For more information on the line-up, event timings and transport, go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events/larne-arts-festival-2017 or contact Larne Museum and Arts Centre on T: 028 28 262443.