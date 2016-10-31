Hotel sees funny side to recent attempted theft of Steve McQueen picture

The Bullitt Hotel in Belfast saw the funny side to the recent attempted theft of a Steve McQueen picture worth £15,000.

The new hotel posted a picture on its Facebook page at the weekend of a woman dressed to look like the person who was seen attempting to steal the six foot long picture from the hotel earlier this month.

“We saw some brilliant costumes last night, but we feel this one deserves a special mention... #greatescape,” said Bullitt Hotel on its Facebook page.

Speaking at the time of the alleged attempted theft, general manager Michael Sullivan, said he was happy it had been returned.

“It wasn’t quite the Great Escape it’s been billed as though - the unlikely perpetrators were foiled in their attempts when they couldn’t fit the painting in their vehicle,” he said.

“We are most grateful for the vigilance of our neighbours at Tedfords Kitchen for their assistance in returning the painting.”

The Bullitt Hotel is named after Steve McQueen classic film ‘Bullitt’ (1968).