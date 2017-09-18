Search

Irish bookmakers offer 66/1 on Ugo Ehiogu becoming new Birmingham City boss

Ugo Ehiogu who died earlier this year.
Ugo Ehiogu who died earlier this year.

An Irish bookmakers has been labelled "sick" after it offered odds of 66/1 that dead footballer, Ugo Ehiogu, would replace sacked Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp.

Former Aston Villa and Leeds United defender, Ehiogu, died following a cardiac arrest in April. He was 44 years-old.

Paddy Power described the incident as a "genuine error".

Football fans described the incident as "sick" and "disgusting" on social media.

Paddy Power issued a statement apologising to Ehiogu's family.

"This was a genuine error, a trader re-used an old market as a template for this one, and didn't notice that Mr Ehiogu was included," said the spokesperson.

"Obviously, that was a mistake, one which was rectified as soon as it was spotted, within minutes."