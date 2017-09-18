Irish bookmakers offer 66/1 on Ugo Ehiogu becoming new Birmingham City boss

An Irish bookmakers has been labelled "sick" after it offered odds of 66/1 that dead footballer, Ugo Ehiogu, would replace sacked Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp.

Former Aston Villa and Leeds United defender, Ehiogu, died following a cardiac arrest in April. He was 44 years-old.

Paddy Power described the incident as a "genuine error".

Football fans described the incident as "sick" and "disgusting" on social media.

Paddy Power issued a statement apologising to Ehiogu's family.

"This was a genuine error, a trader re-used an old market as a template for this one, and didn't notice that Mr Ehiogu was included," said the spokesperson.

"Obviously, that was a mistake, one which was rectified as soon as it was spotted, within minutes."