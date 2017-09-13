LEGO® and Roald Dahl collaboration at Giant’s Causeway

A favourite Roald Dahl character will feature in a special LEGO® celebration of the acclaimed children’s author at the Giant’s Causeway today.

Sophie, the brave heroine of THE BFG, recently transformed into a major movie by Steven Spielberg, will appear, highly appropriately, at the National Trust’s Visitor Centre at the Causeway.

The LEGO® build of Sophie will take 36,517 bricks and 170 hours to construct.

It is one of six locations across the UK taking part in the Roald Dahl Day initiative, an annual celebration on and around September 13, the writer’s birthday.

This is a groundbreaking collaboration between Roald Dahl and LEGO® - two icons of childhood, both beloved by kids and parents alike.

The six Roald Dahl character builds have been created by Duncan Titmarsh - the UK’s only certified LEGO® professional builder - and his team at the Bright Bricks workshop in Bordon, Hampshire.

Each of the characters stands c. 1 metre high and is composed from between 8850 and 36,517 bricks. A grand total of 102,937 bricks were used across the six brick builds.