Lidl recalls bread due to allergy fears

A leading supermarket in Northern Ireland are recalling Connell Bakery Wholesome Seed and Grain Sliced Pan because it contains soya which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product, sold in Lidl, is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

The recall applies to all best-before dates and batch codes of the 800g loaf.

No other Lidl products are known to be affected

Anyone having bought the above product and have an allergy to soya is advised not to eat it. Instead they should return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.