Magical evening in store with road racing’s ‘Wee Wizard’

Biking enthusiasts will be hoping some of Alastair Seeley’s magic rubs off on them at a special audience with the ‘Wee Wizard’ in Carrickfergus next month.

Motorcycle ace Seeley will be centre stage in his hometown as an exciting new exhibition is announced for road racing fans.

The event is expected to attract considerable interest in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Carrickfergus Museum.

On display at the Antrim Street venue will be bikes, leathers, helmets, trophies and other memorabilia alongside photographs and film of Seeley.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE said: “The highlight of the exhibition will be an exclusive event, ‘An Audience with Alastair Seeley’, which takes place at 7.00pm on Wednesday, 5 July at the museum.

“I was pleased to host a mayor’s reception for Alastair following his success last year, so I’m delighted to say that he will be making a guest appearance to sign autographs and take part in a live ‘chat show’ formatted segment.”

Alastair began riding in motocross when he was a teenager and has devoted his life to winning on two wheels.

He has had a celebrated career on Irish short circuits and in British Superbikes (BSB). In addition, he holds the record for the most successful rider at the North West 200 with 21 victories and 32 podium places.

The event, council points out, is heavily subscribed already as interest is high after bike fans of all ages were invited to apply for free tickets.

The exhibition ‘Alastair Seeley: King of the North West 200’ will run at Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre from July 1 to August 31.

For a free ticket to the talk show event on July 5, email: carrickfergusmuseums@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or telephone: 028 9335 8241.