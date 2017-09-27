'Mooving' experience for police in local housing estate

Police Officers never quite know "what your next call could be on a night shift".

A post on PSNI Ballymena Facebook page said: "Could it be an assault, youths causing annoyance or maybe even some cows out for a walk.

"Yes tonight we had a stroll around Dunvale herding about 12 cows that had escaped from a field on the Doury Road. Thankfully the farmer wasn't far away and came down to sort them out.



