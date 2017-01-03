Online push to try and locate ‘ransom’ dog

The PSNI are investigating the theft of a dog from a home in Belfast, amid a claim that the animal is being held for ransom.

The two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, called Tiny, was stolen from a home in the White Rise area of the Lagmore neighbourhood, on the south-western edge of the city.

Tiny the dog

The PSNI said the theft happened sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday December 31, and 7am on Sunday January 1.

They said: “Inquiries are ongoing at this time.”

The owner, Stephen Flynn, has appealed via Facebook for the dog’s return.

According to a report in the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Flynn said he had been in the shed listening to music when the dog was taken.

Stephen Flynn with his dog in happier times

The paper reported he had “received notification that the animal was being held in the Ardoyne area”, and that a ransom of £200 was demanded.