PARKING MAD: Tight squeeze at Scottish railway station car park

Two parking attendants had a surprise today when they came across a strange ‘double decker’ at railway station in Scotland.

The attendants were doing their daily check in Kirkcaldy, Fife, when they found a Mazda Speed parked on top of a Volkswagen Golf.

It is not known how the incident happened.

Whatever occurred, a sign had been knocked over reading “parking out of bays is an offence”. A Police Scotland leaflet was seen to have been placed under the windscreen wiper of the Mazda asking the driver to get in touch.

Police later confirmed there had been no injuries in the incident.