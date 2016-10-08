Police issue ‘Killer Clown’ warning

Police have issued a warning over the ‘Killer Clown’ craze sweeping Northern Ireland.

The warning comes after reports a school in Coleraine closed its doors due to fears people dressed as clowns were on their way.

The craze started in the USA and has now crept across Ireland and the UK.

It involves people dressing up as clowns to deliberately scare members of the public.

Police warned those considering taking part in the fad.

They said encouraging behaviour which deliberately “generates fear” or posting threatening messages can lead to a criminal record.

And the PSNI in Belfast declared on Twitter that while patrolling the Shankill area they ‘saw no clowns’.

It is understood the school in Coleraine closed its doors for a short time yesterday.

Police said they had received several reports of posts on social media from individuals who have suggested dressing in clown costumes and going to schools to scare students and teachers.

Assistent Chief Constable Stephen Martin said: “I would advise anyone who may be considering posting information on social media platforms to consider what they’re saying.

“Crime is crime, whether in the virtual world or the real world and there are consequences. Please don’t get caught up in something that could jeopardise your future.”