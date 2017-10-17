PSNI appeal for help in tracing ‘forgetful’ BMW driver

Police in Co Fermanagh have appealed for help in trying to find the driver of a BMW in Enniskillen that has been in the same place since early in the summer.

In a post to Facebook, PSNI Fermanagh said: “[The car] was reported to us by a member of the public having sat stationary on Henry Street in Enniskillen since around June.

“Now, I don’t know about you but if I had a white BMW 520d M sport, I would remember where I parked it!”

Police said efforts to trace the owner through the usual registration channels have “drawn a blank” because the vehicle has no tax, insurance or MOT certificate.

The registration number is VRM S50 LUX.

Anyone who can help identify the owner is asked to contact Roads Policing Unit in Enniskillen on 101.