Radio presenter Colin Murray makes 10000 kilometre round trip to Canada to see baseball game

Sports mad radio presenter Colin Murray has made a 10,000 kilometre round trip to Canada to watch “grown men in pyjamas playing rounders”.

The Belfast man was in Toronto to watch Tuesday’s wild card game between Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

It was in 1995 when Colin lived in Toronto that he fell in love with the Blue Jays.

Talking to CBC News outside the Rogers Centre on the night of the game Colin, who is based in London with BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “It’s quite a lonely existence. There’s a couple of Jays fans in Belfast, literally.”

He added: “The problem with Britain is we have one national baseball diamond that opened recently just outside London. There’s nowhere really to play baseball. A lot of people in the UK see baseball as just grown men in pyjamas playing rounders. For me, [baseball is] the greatest sport on earth.”

Colin usually takes two or three trips a year to see the Blue Jays and catches about nine games a season. “You’re not a fan just to win, right?” he said. “I’ve had great moments, but nothing like the last two seasons.”

The Blue Jays won the game 5-2 and now advance to the playoffs.