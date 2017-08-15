Santa already planning his visit to Tayto Park

It may be mid August, but planning is already under way at Tayto Park for the ultimate Christmas experience.

See more here

The 'Visit Santa 2017' experience is available from December 1 to December 23.

The Tayto Park website cautions that although it may seem early "it’s about this time of year that Santa Claus starts making his list".

" A little bit of the North Pole will be coming to Tayto Park, and Santa is hoping to see all of you there in plenty of time to tell him what you would like for Christmas," it adds.

They also advise pre-booking is essential as there is limited availability.