Scott shines on hit BBC music show

A Newtownabbey man looks set to sparkle in this week’s episode of BBC reality television music competition, ‘Let it Shine’, having wowed judges in the live auditions.

Scott Macaulay (18) from Mallusk impressed Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp and Amber Riley in the audition which was screened on Saturday, January 28.

The former Belfast Royal Academy student received a rapturous response from the audience after singing the Scissor Sisters’ classic, Laura. His acoustic rendition saw him gain the second highest score on the evening from the judges, with an incredible 19 stars.

His scoring was broken down into five stars from Dannii, five from Martin, five from Amber and four from Gary.

The young man, who hopes to study a degree in contemporary music and song writing at the British and Irish Modern Music (BIMM) college, Dublin, will be performing alongside Olly Murs in the episode to be screened on BBC1 on Saturday, February 4.

During his first television appearance, the former Mallusk Primary School pupil shared a laugh with the judges, explaining how he had become sea sick while performing on a ferry. Gary Barlow quipped that eating a green apple would stop sea sickness in the future.

Scott’s family are very proud of his achievements. Speaking to the Times, his dad Barry said: “Scott was really impressive during the live auditions. He said it was the most nervous he had ever been, but the nerves didn’t come across.

“It’s exciting now that he will be appearing with Olly Murs this weekend. Scott has been mainly playing around pubs and clubs in Co Antrim, so this is his chance to raise his profile and showcase his talents.

“Since the show was aired, Scott has received a lot of positive feedback. We are all really proud of him.”

