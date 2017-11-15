Search

Shetland ponies join police patrol in London

Ahead of the Olympia Horse Show, the event's official charity Hannah's Willberry Wonder Pony sent its two favourite mascots, miniature ponies Doris and Teddy, to help the Mounted Branch of the Metropolitan Police patrol The Mall.

PA Video

Inspector Simon Rooke of the Metropolitan Police, riding Quixote, is joined on the Mall in London by Shetland pony Teddy during a photocall for the forthcoming Olympia Horse Show

