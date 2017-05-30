The ‘Twitterati’ has fun at Leaders debate

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have been grilled on live television - and the Twitterati have spoken.

The pair’s appearance on the Sky News/Channel 4 “Battle for Number 10” broadcast is trending on Twitter with popular hashtags including #BattleForNumber10 and #mayvcorbyn, while thousands of tweets made reference to the programme’s hosts Jeremy Paxman and Faisal Islam.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (centre) adjusts the tie of Jeremy Paxman as they stand alongside Sky News political editor Faisal Islam during a joint Channel 4 and Sky News general election programme

Jim Pickard tweeted: “Love the audience guy who stood up to give May standing ovation then sheepishly sat down when he realised he was alone.”

George Hales appeared to be referencing Mrs May’s “no deal is better than a bad deal” comment by tweeting: “No debate is better than a bad debate.”

Alastair Stewart tweeted: “TM just about managing the ‘just about managing’ question.”

But Mrs May had a clear supporter in the form of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who tweeted: “Jezza was dodging questions & denying his past. We need a PM who’ll stand up & make the tough decisions - that’s Theresa.”

Prime Minister Theresa May with Jeremy Paxman (right) and Sky News political editor Faisal Islam

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon was scathing in her assessment of Mrs May’s performance, tweeting: “It has become painfully clear in last half hour why the PM is dodging leaders’ debates in this election.”

Kevin Maguire described Mr Corbyn’s interaction with Mr Paxman by writing: “Corbyn adopting the tone with Paxo of a kindly neighbour explaining to the oddball next door why the bins must be put out on a Tuesday.”

Matthew Champion’s tweet appeared to have a sarcastic air about it as he wrote: “Great to see Paxman quizzing Corbyn on the pressing issues of the election like the Falklands and abolishing the monarchy.”

Sophie Long tweeted: “Look at his lovely smile and socialist ways. That man would rather die than kill a fox. #MAYvCORBYN”

Owen Jones’ assessment of the political quizzing was: “This is like watching a bemused polite commuter being accosted by someone who’s had one too many #BattleForNumber10”

Councillor John Edwards commented on Mr Paxman’s interviewing style when he wrote: “Paxman’s like a gobby bloke in the corner of the pub. Grow up, be a bit professional, that style died years ago mate. #BattleForNumber10”

Owen Bennett reflected on previous experience, tweeting: “After 2015’s #BattleForNumber10 everyone was all ‘Wow wasn’t Ed great, Davey Cameron’s in real trouble’. He wasn’t, of course.”