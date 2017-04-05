Thousands of pounds in 20p coins stolen

A massive quantity of 20p coins – understood to amount to thousands of pounds – have been stolen from a house.

The theft occurred in the Greenhill Grove area of Ligoniel, north Belfast, and was believed to have occurred between 6•30pm and 11pm on Tuesday.

Two handfuls of 20ps

It is thought an intruder cut themselves on glass getting into the house.

The coins were in two large jars. Police have asked banks to be vigilant of large deposits, and for businesses in the area to be wary too.