Time running out for owner of valuable watch

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is seeking the owner of a valuable watch which was found in Portaferry in Autumn 2016.

The watch was handed to the crew of the Strangford Ferry and despite efforts by the PSNI and the Department, neither the owner of the watch nor the person who handed it in, have been found.

The Department is keen to return the watch to its rightful owner and is appealing to either the owner of the watch or the person who found it in Portaferry to come forward.

If neither is found by 30 September 2017 then the Department plans to auction the watch and donate the money to charity.

If you can help please contact the Department for Infrastructure, Roads DaTA Section at Rathkeltair House, Market Street, Downpatrick, BT30 6AJ or by email to strangfordferry@infrastructure-ni.gov.uk.