Ulster Scots centre remains high on Ballycarry agenda

The potential for an Ulster Scots centre to be located in Ballycarry was stressed at the annual meeting of the village community association.

The group was reminded of a proposal to have a centre telling the unique Ulster Scots history of the area located in the village.

The Association wants to see a centre in the locality, believing that it will help boost the local economy as well as bring tourists to the village.

The issue was raised again by Dr. David Hume, who said that it had been an objective over several years of the group.

It was agreed that a sub-committee would seek to progress the idea and thanks have been expressed to local councillors who have supported the plan.

The annual meeting also heard from chairperson Valerie Beattie of a busy year which had included additional use of the community centre as well as the 25th anniversary of the Broadisland Gathering.

Mrs. Beattie said she was very proud that the group had worked so well as a team to deliver the 25th Gathering.

She reflected on the unsuccessful application for funding for a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) during the year and said that while this was disappointing it was important to continue to work on such projects.

Mrs. Beattie thanked all those who had worked for the Association over the previous 12 months and there was special thanks for outgoing secretary Carla McKeaveney for her efforts on behalf of the group. She stood down after several years of service.

The election of officers was conducted by Mid and East Antrim Councillor Andrew Wilson, and saw the unanimous re-election of Mrs. Beattie as chairperson.

New faces on the committee are Mrs. Cathy Forsythe as Hon. Secretary, Mr. Billy Thompson, as a vice chairman, and Mr. Iain Irvine as assistant treasurer.

Rev. Dr. John Nelson was re-elected a vice chairman of the communicy association and Dr. David Hume as Honorary Treasurer.