Vegans to screen virtual reality abattoir tour - including slaughter of cow

Vegan activists are to screen a virtual reality abattoir tour - giving a first person view of a cow’s slaughter.

Animal Equality, an international animal protection group, will show the documentary at a cosmetics shop using virtual reality headsets.

Scenes from the virtual reality headset

The short film, ‘iAnimal: The dairy industry in 360-degrees’, is narrated by Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood.

It shows a first person view of the life and death of cows and calves in the dairy industry, from birth to slaughter, including a graphic clip of a cow’s throat being cut.

Activists will show the film at the Lush shop in Oxford’s Westgate Centre, in partnership with Oxford University’s Vegetarian and Vegan society.

Dr Toni Shephard, UK executive director of Animal Equality, said: “Virtual reality opens up worlds that used to be hidden from us and there is nothing more secretive than the way animals are reared and killed for food.

“Animal Equality believes people have the right to know what happens in modern farms and slaughterhouses so that consumers can make informed decisions about the food they buy.

“Now, through our cutting-edge iAnimal project, we can open up these secretive worlds and allow everyone to experience first-hand how farmed animals live and die.”

The documentary was filmed in 2016 inside dairy farms and slaughterhouses in Britain and Mexico.

Dr Shephard added: “Paul McCartney once famously said ‘If slaughterhouses had glass walls, we would all be vegetarians’ but of course they don’t, and most people remain unaware of the lives and deaths of animals bred for food.”