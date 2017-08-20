Vet's warning to pet owners after spike in vomiting and diarrhoea cases in dogs

A Belfast vet has warned of a spike in cases of vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs.

Vets4Pets today issued a health warning to pet owners in parts of the city, advising that the gastroenteritis manifests itself suddenly.

Some dogs have required hospitalisation.

"We are seeing a high number of vomiting and diarrhoea cases in dogs in and around BT9,10,11,12,13," the vet surgery wrote on its Facebook page on Sunday.

"This gastroenteritis is very sudden [in] onset and although dogs are responding well to medication they become dehydrated very quickly so some have required hospitalisation," the post reads.

"This is not parvovirus and vaccinated dogs have been affected. All the dogs we have treated have made a full recovery with prompt treatment."