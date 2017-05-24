Video: Derg Valley YFC annual charity tractor run

Derg Valley YFC held their annual charity tractor run on Sunday, May 21st.

The tractor run was held in memory of the club’s dear friend Matthew Gordon and helped to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Members of Derg Valley YFC at their recent annual charity tractor run

The tractor run began at Castlederg Surgery Car Park at 1pm and left at 2pm sharp.

The route took in Castlederg then Victoria Bridge, Newtownstewart, Baronscourt, Drumlegagh, Drumquin Road and finally back to Castlederg where a barbecue will be provided.

The club would like to thank everyone who turned out for the tractor run and those who helped to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.